Home Cities Bengaluru

All ladies league to bring together love and classical music on stage 

The event aims to showcase the similarities between the two forms of music and will have a lecture demonstration by professor Vijaya Marthanda.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An international women’s chamber for the welfare and empowering women’s leadership, All Ladies League (ALL), brings a combination of Hindustani classical music and Carnatic music. The event, Alchemy of Love, presents Dadra Ghazal and Javali.Javali music includes poetry of love, which adopts a colloquial language and erotic descriptions whereas Dadra is a light classical vocal form.

The event aims to showcase the similarities between the two forms of music and will have a lecture demonstration by professor Vijaya Marthanda. Besides that, various performances – by vocalist Sheetal Kamath, Priti Sondur, a Bharatnatyam dancer and member of ALL and Vasantha Vaikunth, chairperson, ALL South India Performing Arts chapter – will also take place. A performance by the Nair sisters -Veena and Dhanya - is also planned.

Vaikunth said, “We are trying to express love through art. I’ll be performing a mix of Bharatnatyam and Kathak. The music is also unique since it has been sung by a young girl who has blended Telugu javali with ghazal in same raga with different style.” She added that Dr Harbeen Arora from Delhi, the global chairperson of ALL and WEF, has been a huge support.

Sondur explains that Javali is intense love poetry with erotic descriptions. Ghazals include love poetry, usually sung when a person is looking for his lover or awaiting a lover. “Usually, people stick to one form. It’s interesting to combine both as this would provide better outlook of performing arts,” she added.

Vaikunth has done more than 200 shows in India and abroad. She has also started a wellness website, lifenliving.org. She has already received an overwhelming response for her event. “We have received over 200 registrations. I am not sure how will I accommodate them all, I’ll have to put some on a waiting list. It shows Bengaluru responds well if we do something innovative,” she signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp