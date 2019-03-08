All ladies league to bring together love and classical music on stage 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An international women’s chamber for the welfare and empowering women’s leadership, All Ladies League (ALL), brings a combination of Hindustani classical music and Carnatic music. The event, Alchemy of Love, presents Dadra Ghazal and Javali.Javali music includes poetry of love, which adopts a colloquial language and erotic descriptions whereas Dadra is a light classical vocal form.

The event aims to showcase the similarities between the two forms of music and will have a lecture demonstration by professor Vijaya Marthanda. Besides that, various performances – by vocalist Sheetal Kamath, Priti Sondur, a Bharatnatyam dancer and member of ALL and Vasantha Vaikunth, chairperson, ALL South India Performing Arts chapter – will also take place. A performance by the Nair sisters -Veena and Dhanya - is also planned.

Vaikunth said, “We are trying to express love through art. I’ll be performing a mix of Bharatnatyam and Kathak. The music is also unique since it has been sung by a young girl who has blended Telugu javali with ghazal in same raga with different style.” She added that Dr Harbeen Arora from Delhi, the global chairperson of ALL and WEF, has been a huge support.

Sondur explains that Javali is intense love poetry with erotic descriptions. Ghazals include love poetry, usually sung when a person is looking for his lover or awaiting a lover. “Usually, people stick to one form. It’s interesting to combine both as this would provide better outlook of performing arts,” she added.

Vaikunth has done more than 200 shows in India and abroad. She has also started a wellness website, lifenliving.org. She has already received an overwhelming response for her event. “We have received over 200 registrations. I am not sure how will I accommodate them all, I’ll have to put some on a waiting list. It shows Bengaluru responds well if we do something innovative,” she signs off.