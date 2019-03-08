At 59, after driving for 27 years, she wants her own autorickshaw

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask this 59-year-old gutsy woman Shantha N what it is to struggle for livelihood in face of stiff challenges and tragedies that left her and her husband with their 13-year-old orphaned grandson.

Her sole companion since 1992 has been a rented autorickshaw that is yielding her small family not just enough to look after themselves but is also ensuring quality education for her grandson. She wants to own an auto but a fire some years ago gutted all her certificates. Now she is running around to get duplicate copies of her certificates so that she can buy an auto.

Shantha lost her daughter eight years ago and son-in-law two years after that. "Since then my grandson is with me. Now he is studying in Class 8 at St Joseph's. I drop him to his school at 8am. From there, my auto is on hire. His school gets over at 4pm, and I pick him up. My husband is a tailor, and he works at home. We stay in a rented house,'' she says.

It has never been easy. She had to look for a job after she passed her SSLC and though equipped with a senior typewriting exam certificate, jobs were not easy to come. She could not get one.In 1991, a member of an NGO goaded her into an autorickshaw driving class in Yeshwantpur. "I was not interested. I never used a bicycle or two-wheeler before. I was scared. But then the NGO member did not relent, and finally I had to enrol in the training initiated by the then Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BMP). At least 35 women enrolled and certificates were issued with DLs. But I was the only one to continue, and started driving since 1992,” she said.

Some years later, hope brightened for her to own an auto. The civic body announced subsidies of Rs 70,000 for women to buy ‘Pink’ autos (given to women drivers). She approached BBMP, but was asked to bring her caste certificate and her school certificate (SSLC). That sealed the fate.She had none of those. A few years before, when she was still staying in a shed in a Neelasandra slum, a massive fire gutted all her documents, including her SSLC marks card.

From 1992 till date, Shantha drives a rented auto. Today, she pays Rs 250 per day to the owner. Over and above that which she earns she pockets it as earnings. Amid her trying schedule of driving the autorickshaw and looking after her grandson, and hoping he will make it big in life, she also has to do the running around to get duplicate copies of relevant documents that could guarantee her to own an autoriskshaw.