Blue is the new black

BENGALURU : Butterfly pea flower tea is grabbing eyeballs the world over in tea rooms and cocktail bars with its dramatic blue colour which further turns violet to bright red almost magically. Tea shops, chefs and bartenders are mesmerising guests with this uniquely colourful concoction, also popular for its wonderful health benefits. Blue tea tisane is the new wonder drug though it has has been around for centuries across South-East Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

The bright blue petals from the flowers of the butterfly-pea plant, technically known as the Clitoria Ternatea, are sun dried on special bamboo mats to retain their natural characteristic. This caffeine-free tea is devoid of the bitterness associated with green tea, has antioxidant properties and is known to be an effective weight loss drink.

One of our first encounters with this royal tea unfolded at the newly opened Chinese restaurant Mahjong Room in the company of general manager, Kuldeep Dhawan and executive chef, Dhaval Ajmera. The blue tea was served as a welcome drink in transparent glass cups and it was quite a sight to watch the transformation of the liquid from blue to a crimson red instantly after the addition of a few lemon drops. The tea made a perfect accompaniment to the delicious dishes from China’s Sichuan, Hunan and Cantonese region at this lovely restaurant situated in the WelcomHotel on Richmond Road.

Gylt, the fine dine space at the Byg Brewski Brewing Company in Hennur, has three heady cocktails on its drinks menu incorporating blue pea tea which go by the names of Amethyst, Aurora and Cobalt. According to general manager beverages Karthik Kumar, “Blue pea is used to change the colour of the drink without altering any other feature and it adds a touch of flamboyance to the drink.” We totally agree with him as we make a tough decision to choose from the three cocktails and settle down to soak in the Viking inspirations at Asia’s largest brewpub.

Butterfly pea tea is available for purchase online at teabox.com and bluetea.co.in. Sunil Saha, founder of Blue Tea, launched the range in India seeing the growing demand for caffeine free tisane and herbal teas. The business has been a huge success with the company operating in over five countries, including several e-commerce platforms. Apart form drinks, blue tea is used in food preparation such as organic blue rice and unicorn noodles.

Gaurav Saria, chef patron and tea master at Infinitea has been serving organic blue tea from the past couple of months which have been sourced from around Bengaluru. He shares his brewing tip, “Steep 15-20 dried dried butterfly pea flowers for around five minutes in 200ml of freshly boiled water to get that perfect taste. Lemon can be squeezed in gradually.”He further adds, “The brew has grassy, vegetal notes and I recommend you pair it with non-chocolate desserts.”

Beyond the chic interiors, innovative cocktails and a global menu, Foxtrot, House of Subculture, serves the blue tea, rum, citrus and mint infused Foxtrot Mojito cocktail which changes colour from blue to purple bringing a visual appeal to this regular classic. An extension of the Sly Granny family, this stylish community space is a one-stop shop for all your F&B cravings.

Teetotallers need not despair. Contemporary pan-Asian restaurant Sriracha Robata has you covered with a refreshing mocktail. Apart from a delicious offering of the Robatayaki Grill and Khmer cuisine specialities by chef & culinary director Vikas Seth, the restaurants mixologist whips up the Purple Compass, a combination of blue tea, lime wedges, fresh kiwi, lime juice and sugar syrup topped with crushed ice, perfect to beat the summer blues.The author is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover and travel enthusiast.