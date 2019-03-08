City’s only two women meter inspectors do their job and how

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two gritty women of BWSSB have stormed a male bastion in their 55-year-old organisation. C V Arathi (42) in BWSSB’s Jayanagar 4th Block service station and 38-year-old K Kasturi in RT Nagar service station are the only women out of 100 water inspectors in the city. They are also the first women in Karnataka to don this role. The duo was promoted from meter readers to meter inspectors three years ago.

So how demanding is this job? Kasturi said, “This has nothing to do with gender. No job on earth feels like a burden if one has a real liking for it. I never imagined that after getting married I would get a government job in Bengaluru. I got married after completing SSLC in Dharwad and spent 16 years as a housewife raising my three children,” she said. She entered the workforce in 2008.

As a water inspector, she has cracked down on 30 illegal connections in apartments in RT Nagar and Ganganagar and levied penalties ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 on each. She says when she goes on rounds, she often hears people say, “Oh! Now women too are doing this job?”

Lauding the strong support from colleagues Kasturi said, “I am blessed on the family front. My husband, who works in the despatch section in BBMP, shares all housework. My grown-up sons and daughter too help, relieving me of much of my domestic stress.” Both her children are BE degree holders and are employed.

Arathi completed SSLC from Mandya. She was doing domestic chores at home helping her mother raise her five siblings. “I came across this ad in a Kannada paper about some backlog posts being filled. I applied and got through. I relocated to Bengaluru and my life changed,” she said.

This single woman said, “I am fully committed to my job.” He colleagues attest to the fact that she often overstays till 7.30pm to work though her shift ends at 5.30pm. BWSSB had awarded her for being the best worker when she was a meter reader. “Residents were surprised and respectful when I visited their homes the first time as a water inspector. Now, everyone knows me,” she said.