Home Cities Bengaluru

Drop in water supply for Central Business District

However, ensuring equal water for all might not be an easy task according to BWSSB engineer-in-chief who described the attempt ‘impossible’.

Published: 08th March 2019 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Several areas in Bengaluru are bearing the brunt of the scorching sun coupled with water scarcity

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : A decision by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), to ensure equitable water supply for the entire city, including 110 villages which were added to city limits, will see the amount of water supplied to core areas of the city reducing. Several areas in Bengaluru are bearing the brunt of the scorching sun coupled with water scarcity. Water supplied by the BWSSB to the city daily is 1400 MLD.

“Core areas are receiving water every alternate day while others are receiving once or twice a week. Until we receive water from Cauvery stage V and KG Halli, we will have to manage with the existing water supply for the next 2-3 years. Core areas are likely to receive lesser water,” Girinath said.

However, ensuring equal water for all might not be an easy task according to BWSSB engineer-in-chief who described the attempt ‘impossible’. “We were expecting 40,000 connections from the 110 villages but so far only 6,000 houses have applied for connections and 1,000 have paid. Equitable distribution of water is just not possible,” said EIC Kemparamaiah.

Water shortage to remain
Kemparamaiah added that even if water supply from the Cauvery Stage V project and from the KG Halli reservoir is fast-tracked, the supply might not be enough. “We have identified locations to supply water to these villages and once payment is paid, necessary steps will be taken,” he explained.

On Wednesday, to boost drinking water supply, three projects totalling `351.18 crore were launched by Dy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on the outskirts. Foundation stones were laid to rejuvenate Tippagondanahalli reservoir and build a reservoir at Gottigere while a drinking water project was launched at Uttarahalli.

DyCM had said that the 135 MLD from the rejuvenated T K Halli will augment the 1400 MLD being supplied to the city daily.DyCM had also declared open the pipeline at Uttarahalli that will supply water to 17 villages which is a `17.85 crore project that is part of the 110 villages water supply scheme of BWSSB.

