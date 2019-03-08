Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Drunk men chop waiter’s hand after tiff over bill

When the bar staff insisted on them paying the bill, the accused attacked Chikkegowda with a machete, partially severing his left hand.

Published: 08th March 2019

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Avalahalli police on Wednesday arrested two men for using a machete to partially sever the left hand of a waiter when he asked them to pay the bill at a bar. The incident took place on Tuesday night in Manjunath Wines at Bidarahalli near KR Puram. The accused Chandru and Uday alias Kumar have been arrested. The injured Chikkegowda (25), who is from Ramanagara, and just joined work two days ago, is recovering in a hospital.  

A police officer said the incident took place around 9 pm when Chandru, Uday and Beeresh had come to the bar. The trio drank for over two hours, and while leaving Chikkegowda asked them to pay the bill. They pushed him and asked the cashier to come near their table. Chandru then reportedly told the cashier they never paid the bill anywhere as they were associates of rowdy-sheeter Samrat. 

However, when the bar staff insisted on them paying the Rs 380 bill, the accused attacked Chikkegowda with a machete, partially severing his left hand. When his colleagues Suneel and Muthu rushed to his rescue, they too were hit and sustained head injuries. When the bar staff tried to lock the goons inside, they threatened them with a pistol to escape from the spot. 

About 15 minutes after the incident, the accused returned and threatened the staff with dire consequences if they informed the police. When the Avalahalli police reached the spot, the gang members ran away. However  police nabbed Chandru and Uday, residents of Kalkere, on Wednesday evening and efforts are on to nab the other accused. Police are also looking for Samrat.

