Exploring Thailand through its food 

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : As I prep for an upcoming trip to the Land of Smiles, an invite to the ongoing Thai festival at Ministry of Food, Embassy Golf Links Business Park in Domlur was way too tempting. Although Thailand is known for its street food, this curation included authentic home-made dishes. Chefs Pachara Kumsupo and Teerachai Rijiravanich, who have come all the way from Hilton Bangkok for the food festival, explained that Thai food is not very spicy, but consists of special ingredients that prevent it from being ‘too bland’. These items are mostly inspired from authentic dishes that were cooked in the home kitchen, mixed with some modernism to keep up with Thai food lovers all over the world.

Hungry as ever, my dining companion and I got ready for the large buffet spread that was showcased tastefully all over the place. The mango mocktail set the tone for a perfect start, especially considering the weather. We were in awe of the many delectable Thai delicacies sitting pretty on different counters.

Teerachai Rijiravanich

We chose Spicy Seafood Salad and Salmon Roulade served in small China bowls and one bite of each left us craving for more. Served with lettuce, the spices in the fairly-sized prawns hit the right spot in our palate. The round-shaped smoked salmon garnished with lemon and sauce had the perfect flavour of the fish and was cooked to perfection. Grilled Beef Salad with

Apple was something that was very new to us. Finely sliced beef with green vegetables and a tinge of apple flavour opened new avenues for us to venture the Thai cuisine. As the name suggests, Crispy Local Vegetable Salad are different pieces of veggies deep fried with spices and sauces. We moved on to the main course, which was a lot of food! We began with steamed Jasmine rice, Tom Yum Soup with Shrimp and Tomato Basil Soup. Having its origin in Thailand, the non-vegetarian side dish was hot, sour and spicy, with the shrimps adding just the right taste to it. The healthy tomato soup was as soothing as ever. Both the soups complemented the Jasmine rice.

Next, we tried Deep Fried Tofu in Brown Sauce, Stir-Fried Local Vegetables, Crispy

Local Fish in Sweet and Sour Sauce and Green Curry with Beef. Known to be a good source of protein, the tofu tasted amazing with the sauce, being the highlight, and it melted in our mouth. One should definitely try the combination of local vegetables cooked in the most authentic way. The crispy fish was so well-cooked with the sauce that every bite we took made us savour the dish. The beef curry made us believe that we have been transported to a food joint in Bangkok. It was light in texture, the shredded meat and carefully-chosen spices were enough to add flavour to the otherwise bland dish.

We had fun with the Deep Fried Chicken wrapped in Pandan leaves. Holding the chicken pieces tight, we had to unwrap the hard leaf to bring out the juicy meat. The Deep Fried Dried Beef with coriander seeds was a unique food item. The beef fillets were a little on the harder side as they were charcoal-grilled. Served with lettuce, only hardcore beef lovers might love this one. The Stir Fried Pumpkin with scrambled egg was again, a healthy preparation that can be mindlessly popped inside your mouth any time.

Diners queued up at the Pad Thai counter since it is one of the dishes that is straight out of Thailand. With an option of egg or shrimp or both, the Pad Thai noodles was scrumptious and very filling, along with the additions.The star of the evening was the Mango Sticky Rice.

Glutinous rice with fresh mango and coconut milk, this Thai dessert is an all-time favourite for those who absolutely love the cuisine. Also, try the Sticky Rice Pudding, Berry Coffee Panna Cotta, Sago and

Thai Pie, all indigenous desserts from the South-East Asian

country. Cost for two: `3,000 approx