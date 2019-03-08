Eyes and ears of aircraft in Mangaluru

Arockiaraj Johnbosco By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The job of an air traffic controller is not easy. It is like guiding multiple race cars on different tracks with exceptional precision at the same time — while the drivers are blindfolded. The seven- member team among the 57-odd air traffic controllers of Mangalore International Airport say their job gives them great satisfaction.

On Friday, being International Women’s Day, the all-women team will handle the air traffic at MIA. Abraham Koshy, Joint General Manager and in charge of Air Traffic Services at MIA says that more women are joining air traffic control now, though once it was a male-dominated job.

But things were different when Sreelatha S Kumar, the senior-most woman ATC at MIA, joined the profession in 1989. “We were just two women among several ATCs at Mumbai but things are changing now,” she says.

“We need to be sound in body and mind as we handle the lives with our directions,” she said.

Shyja, the next senior ATC at MIA, agrees. “The moment we leave our workplace, the job tension ceases and we do not carry anything back home,” she said.