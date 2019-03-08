Gangster out on bail hacked to death in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just a week after he came out on bail in a land-grabbing case, 42-year-old history-sheeter Lakshmana was hacked to death by a gang of five around 12.45pm behind Soap Factory in Mahalakshmi Layout on Thursday. A resident of Mariyappanapalya, Lakshmana was a history-sheeter in Kengeri police station. He was involved in more than 20 cases, including murder, attempt to murder and land grabbing in Bengaluru and Mandya district.

He was close to a politician. Cops suspect his rivals to have killed him over old enmity, but said that it had nothing to do with his political connections. Lakshmana along with two others was travelling in his Toyota Innova SUV when the gang came in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV and hit his vehicle. On sensing trouble, he tried to escape, but they attacked him with machetes and other lethal weapons. Many people staying in the area and commuters witnessed the brutal murder.

Police, on learning about the attack, rushed to the spot to find him dead at the spot. However, they rushed him to MS Ramaiah Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh and N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), visited the spot. The road from Soap Factory towards ISCKON was blocked for traffic for a few hours after the bloody attack.

Shashi Kumar said, “We have got major clues about the murderers and we will arrest them at the earliest. The names of the suspects cannot be disclosed at this point of investigation.” After postmorten, Lakshmana’s body was handed over to his family members. Lakshmana was arrested by Central Crime Branch police in December 2018 in a land grabbing case after his friend Mirle Varadaraju, another land grabber, was caught. Lakshmana was warned and advised to leave his criminal activities by additional commissioner of police (Crime) Alok Kumar in one of the rowdy parades held in CCB premises.

Who is Lakshmana

Lakshmana was introduced into the criminal world by notorious rowdy-sheeter Mulama in 1995. Earlier, he worked at the APMC Yard as a daily wage labourer. Lakshmana was lately into real estate and land grabbing, and wanted to contest elections from Maddur constituency. His brothers Rama and Hanumantha are also into real estate.

Mulama was a team member of rowdy Balarama. After Balarama’s death, Mulama’s power was on the decline. So he formed a team consisting of Lakshmana and brothers. Rama and Lakshmana had killed Kuri Krishna and the latter’s associate Srikanta had vowed revenge on them. However, the gangs had decided to stop the killings. After being involved in a few murders, Rama and Lakshmana started land grabbing from Bidadi till Maddur.