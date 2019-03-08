Home Cities Bengaluru

High Court relief for  Christ University students as suspension order quashed

Justice Alok Aradhe quashed the punishment imposed on them as well as the order of the appellate authority which dismissed the appeals of the 18-year-old students against the punishment.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A prank by one student landed him and his friend in the soup last year. They were suspended by the college. But on Thursday, they got relief from the Karnataka High Court. The high court has quashed an order by Christ University to suspend the two BA LLB students for a year for allegedly sending ‘offending images’ to their female classmate. The suspension order was passed by the varsity’s Internal Complaints Committee.

Justice Alok Aradhe quashed the punishment imposed on them as well as the order of the appellate authority which dismissed the appeals of the 18-year-old students against the punishment. As per the case, the first petitioner-student while he was in the flat of his friend, the second petitioner, sent an image of his bare chest from the mobile number of the latter via SnapChat application with a caption “This is mine, send urs”, to his female classmate. 

The first petitioner student played a prank on his friend as he knew the image cannot be sent when there was no internet connection on the mobile phone. It was pleaded that the second petitioner objected and protested. But by the time, the first petitioner had already pressed the ‘send’ button. 

But when the mobile phone internet connection was restored, the image got delivered to the victim. 
A female student who was in the flat with the girl victim at the time the image was delivered, sent an email to the Vice Chancellor of the University and the Director of School of Law, narrating the events. 

The court said, “The inquiry appears to have been conducted in haste and three members who were not part of the inquiry held are parties to the inquiry report. Therefore, the impugned reports dated May 8 and 16, 2018, cannot be sustained in the eye of law... Christ University shall be at liberty to take action against the petitioner-students after giving them an opportunity to give a written reply as well as adduce oral and documentary evidence in accordance with procedure prescribed under the Regulation.”   The court then disposed of the two students’ petitions. 

The court further said the petitioners had admitted their guilt, and only one conclusion with regard to the punishment is not permissible. According to the petitioners, as per the Regulation for Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment framed by Christ University, the Internal Complaints Committee did not follow the procedure while conducting the inquiry. 

