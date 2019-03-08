Home Cities Bengaluru

Kids keep fingers crossed ahead of ISRO programme  

 The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for young students to train and city kids are eager to be a part of the session.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is looking for young students to train and city kids are eager to be a part of the session. A few days after ISRO announced its ‘Young Scientist Programme’, many children across the city are hoping they would make the cut for the prestigious training programme.       

ISRO announced the launch of
‘Young Scientist Programme’

ISRO announced the launch of Young Scientist Programme or 'Yuva Vigyani Karyakram' to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the students of class 9 onwards. ISRO has chalked out this programme to 'catch them young'.Speaking to CE, Gaurav Gupta, principal secretary (IT, BT and S&T) said, "This is a good programme for children since youngsters know better and I am sure the selected children will make use of this facility.

There are several programmes related to scientific development and people are keen to take it up as careers or expose themselves to issues relating to space and so on. We will participate in this programme as well.”Although the number of students are limited to three from each state, city students are anxious about getting a chance to participate in the programme.

“Getting a chance in ISRO is like a dream-come-true for students because it sets the bar high on the goals they want to achieve,” said Lavanya V, a class 9 CBSE student who is also a topper in her class. “I can only pray for a chance,” she added.Anitha Iyer, Principal, CMR National PU College, said, “This is indeed a great opportunity for students across India to be involved in a programme organised by ISRO.”

