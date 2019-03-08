Major facelift for KR Market area in the pipeline

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: KR Market is all set to get a major facelift. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has floated tenders for revamping the KR Market area under the category of redevelopment of the historic economic centre under the Smart City project. After floating tenders for the development of 20 Smart Roads as per TenderSure guidelines, the BBMP has now called tenders to develop KR Market by providing better pedestrian movement, bus stations and restoration of KR Market’s main building.

The civic body plans to build a 365-metre-long, 3-metre-wide pedestrian bridge between Chickpet Metro station, KR Market and the post office in the area, which will then be aligned with the existing subway via a ramp. Meanwhile, the BBMP has identified unused space in the area near the mosque in KR Market to build the loading/unloading bay for trucks coming to the meat market. The BBMP wants to rebuild the meat market and upgrade it with modern aesthetics by providing new vending plazas.

The BBMP also wants to develop a bus terminus here. The design entails a pedestrian skywalk between Metro station and Bus terminus to allow commuters for easy connectivity with public transport modes. However, according to BBMP, the entire work will take more than a year for implementation. The tender is likely to be finalized after general elections this year and the work may start by July 2019.

Demolition and reconstruction of part of the places in the market apart from heritage structures, however, will be a challenge. Raghavendra Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Smart City Ltd, told The New Indian Express, “The tender has been floated and we would start the work by July. The work is going to be crucial as we will have to demolish parts of the market areas and rebuild as per the new design by keeping heritage structures alive.

The pedestrian skywalk will add more value to the work there and also loading/unloading bay which we have proposed will put an end to the haphazard parking of vehicles in

the area.” “The entire market will wear a different look once it is completed. The project will cost Rs 51 crore,” he added.