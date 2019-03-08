‘My wife is a better cook than me’

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : What’s your most favourite ingredient to work with?
Potli Masala of Lucknow, which is the key ingredient of our Awadhi cuisine. It is considered a gamechanger in every dish. My dishes are equally popular among vegetarian foodies because of my Nawabi veg recipes – Pyar Bhare Kumbh Moti, Lazeez Aloo Tukri, Nawabi Baigan Bhurta, Gobhi Musullum, Dal Mumtaz and many more.

If not a chef, what would have been your alternate career option?
Since childhood, I have been extremely inspired with the Awadhi Culinary Art and Culture. But coming from a science background, I wanted to become an engineer. Today, I thank God for this journey and all my achievements which may not have happened if I had chosen to be an engineer rather than a chef.
 
Do you also cook at home? If not, why?
I never cook at home. I am completing two decades in this profession. I indulge my free time in researching, studying and developing new dishes.  

Do you give cooking tips to your wife? How does she react?
It’s actually the opposite at home. I get a lot of tips from my wife. She is a better cook than me. My tips are more on modern ingredients and upcoming trends.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?
I love travelling a lot. I enjoy exploring historical places and learning about their cuisine, specially the street food of the places I travel to. 

Do you watch cooking shows / reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?
I don’t really watch too much television. I believe in showcasing culinary talent through cooking for my clients rather than as a scripted business via reality shows.

What’s your family’s favourite dish prepared by you?
 Arvi Gosht Ka Salan

If it was your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?
Just Lucknowi Pulao 

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
I don’t know about funny / worst but a very unusual incident took place about 12-14 years ago when I was cooking for a VVIP party in Goa. We normally cook in copper, brass and heavy aluminium utensils and handis. It is especially challenging to do the dum process of Lucknowi Pulao in a stainless steel handi. From early morning itself, I kept requesting for copper/brass handis, but by the evening, we still hadn’t received any. So we had no option but to finish the pulao on the steel handi.

However, at the final stage, it got slightly burnt. Since we didn’t have time to make it again, we had to use all our creativity to somehow subside the burnt flavour, and add a few spices to enhance the other flavours. I was very upset since it is usually the most appreciated dish on the menu. We managed to save the situation then but over the years, I have practiced making dum pulao on steel utensils to avoid being in this position ever again in future.   

Any famous personalities you’d like to cook for? Why them? What would you cook for them?
In recent years, I have been very inspired with the work of Varun Pruthi – actor, director, humanitarian and much more. I want to cook food for the people in need in my country.

- Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Consulting Chefand founder ofKitchenett-E- Awadh

