Home Cities Bengaluru

Man molests woman in moving BMTC bus, alleges nobody reacted

She said that a person sitting behind her touched her inappropriately and when she objected, he manhandled her.

Published: 08th March 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

molestation

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a man in a BMTC bus when she was travelling to Majestic on Tuesday afternoon. She has alleged that a person sitting behind her touched her inappropriately and when she objected, he manhandled her. She even alleged that despite alerting the driver, conductor and fellow-commuters, none came to her rescue. 

The woman stays in an apartment near Budigere Cross on Old Madras Road. On March 5 (Tuesday), she wanted to go to Majestic for some work and took a BMTC bus from KR Puram around 2.40 pm. She sat in a seat reserved for ladies.

When the bus reached Richmond Road, she suddenly felt some movement on her body and was shocked to realise it was the hand of the man sitting behind her. When she looked back, he allegedly kept staring at her lustily and even made some lewd gestures at her. She immediately complained to the bus conductor even as the pervert started denying he had even touched her. She travelled in the same bus till Majestic before rushing to the police station and filing a complaint. 

The woman provided the police with the registration number of the bus as KA-01-FA-1078, route number 318. An investigating officer said, according to the victim, the man was in his late 30's. “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and are investigating,” he said.In February, a similar incident had occurred in another BMTC bus wherein a 23-year-old woman, an architect, was similarly molested by a pervert, and the case was registered in Upparpet police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp