Man molests woman in moving BMTC bus, alleges nobody reacted

By Express News Service

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a man in a BMTC bus when she was travelling to Majestic on Tuesday afternoon. She has alleged that a person sitting behind her touched her inappropriately and when she objected, he manhandled her. She even alleged that despite alerting the driver, conductor and fellow-commuters, none came to her rescue.

The woman stays in an apartment near Budigere Cross on Old Madras Road. On March 5 (Tuesday), she wanted to go to Majestic for some work and took a BMTC bus from KR Puram around 2.40 pm. She sat in a seat reserved for ladies.

When the bus reached Richmond Road, she suddenly felt some movement on her body and was shocked to realise it was the hand of the man sitting behind her. When she looked back, he allegedly kept staring at her lustily and even made some lewd gestures at her. She immediately complained to the bus conductor even as the pervert started denying he had even touched her. She travelled in the same bus till Majestic before rushing to the police station and filing a complaint.

The woman provided the police with the registration number of the bus as KA-01-FA-1078, route number 318. An investigating officer said, according to the victim, the man was in his late 30's. “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and are investigating,” he said.In February, a similar incident had occurred in another BMTC bus wherein a 23-year-old woman, an architect, was similarly molested by a pervert, and the case was registered in Upparpet police station.