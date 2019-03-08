Thief steals key from Bengaluru house, leaves with scooter

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a case which has baffled cops, a thief entered the house of a private firm employee and stole nothing apart from her scooter key and made away with the vehicle. The victim Lavanya (29) (name changed on request), is a resident of Om Shakthi Nagar in Chunchaghatta.

According to her complaint with Puttenahalli police, a thief entered her house and stole the key of her scooter and made away with the vehicle parked inside her compound. Although the incident took place on February 25, she filed a complaint only on Tuesday as she had gone to her native place for an emergency.

Lavanya is working with a private firm and lives with her husband and family members.

On February 24, around 10 pm, Lavanya returned from work and parked her scooter inside the compound and locked the gate. The next day, she found the scooter missing.When she looked for the scooter key, she found it wsa also missin. Lavanya told Express that the thief had gained entry to the house by putting his hand through the window next to the main door and unlatching it. The window had been left open due to the heat.

She said the thief has also searched the house for valuables, but took nothing apart from her Honda Activa scooter and the key. An investigating officer said: "On verifying a CCTV camera installed in the house opposite to Lavanya’s, we found that at 4.46 am, the thief, in his 30s, came out of the house, unlocked the scooter and rode away on it. None of the residents have seen the thief before in the area.”