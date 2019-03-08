This 65-year-old gives new meaning to self-employment

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: This 65-year-old woman is a role model for many women and has redefined self-employment.Kamala Chitgoppikar (65) has pursued her dream of leading a “self-employed beautiful life”.

Kamala is famous among people as ‘Girani Ajji’, while many call her ‘Girani aunty’. She owns a flour mill where she prepares a few of the most preferred South Indian recipes like Chatnipudi, Mentittu and Sengada, and sells the same for a living.

Kamala Chitgoppikar

Kamala was married to Vasant Rao Chitgoppikar at the age of 25. However, a decade after her marriage, her husband underwent a heart surgery. This was when Kamala approached her in-laws and decided to start something of her own. She got a job of a supervisor in the mill. She then purchased a grinding machine by availing a bank loan.

Her world came crashing down in 2002 when she lost her husband and she realised that she has to earn for herself and her two children. Owing to Kamala’s hard work and gentle demeanour, many locals started visiting her mill who later encouraged her to prepare chilli powder, This motivated her to buy another machine to grind chilli. She then employed three workers.

Her son has now completed his post graduation, and her daughter who is a graduate is married. “I am an example for the women who seek self-employment so they can help their families. Women should not lose their heart and should become self employed,” Kamala said.