Home Cities Bengaluru

This 65-year-old gives new meaning to self-employment

Kamala was married to Vasant Rao Chitgoppikar at the age of 25.

Published: 08th March 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: This 65-year-old woman is a role model for many women and has redefined self-employment.Kamala Chitgoppikar (65) has pursued her dream of leading a “self-employed beautiful life”.
Kamala is famous among people as ‘Girani Ajji’, while many call her ‘Girani aunty’. She owns a flour mill where she prepares a few of the most preferred South Indian recipes like Chatnipudi, Mentittu and Sengada, and sells the same for a living.

Kamala Chitgoppikar

Kamala was married to Vasant Rao Chitgoppikar at the age of 25. However, a decade after her marriage, her husband underwent a heart surgery. This was when Kamala approached her in-laws and decided to start something of her own. She got a job of a supervisor in the mill. She then purchased a grinding machine by availing a bank loan. 

Her world came crashing down in 2002 when she lost her husband and she realised that she has to earn for herself and her two children. Owing to Kamala’s hard work and gentle demeanour, many locals started visiting her mill who later encouraged her to prepare chilli powder, This motivated her to buy another machine to grind chilli. She then employed three workers. 

Her son has now completed his post graduation, and her daughter who is a graduate is married. “I am an example for the women who seek self-employment so they can help their families. Women should not lose their heart and should become self employed,” Kamala said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp