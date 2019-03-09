Home Cities Bengaluru

As bearings from Kolkata arrive, BBMP to resume work on Varthur Kodi bridge

Along with the bridge work, the BBMP is also taking up the proposed road widening project between Varthur Kodi and Sarjapura via Gunjur at a cost of Rs 30 crore for both projects.   

Published: 09th March 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Work on the 87m Varthur Kodi bridge had come to a standstill due to lack of parts for the bridge.It is now expected to be completed in 3 months |express

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters travelling between Sarjapur, Whitefield and Varthur will soon get some relief as the ongoing construction of Varthur Kodi bridge, which was progressing slowly owing to non-arrival of parts, can now pick up pace. Reason: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has recently got 120 bearings for the bridge delivered from Kolkata.  

BBMP had started the construction of the 87-m-long bridge at Varthur Kodi in September 2018 and had already completed up to 85% of the works. However, a delay in the arrival of bearings from Kolkata, for which it had placed an order late in 2018 was affecting the project.

Nandeesh J R, Executive Engineer (road widening), BBMP, said, “Finally, the bearings have arrived and we will complete the work in three months.” Along with the bridge work, the BBMP is also taking up the proposed road widening project between Varthur Kodi and Sarjapura via Gunjur at a cost of Rs 30 crore for both projects.   

The work was supposed to be completed by February 2019 but was delayed due to various reasons, including land acquisition, unavailability of material and the alignment of the elevated corridor.
Though BBMP had issued work orders to the contractor in early 2017, construction was delayed owing to property acquisition issues. The  proposed elevated corridor by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited will cut through the area. The BBMP later changed the alignment of the bridge and constructed two separate bridges, both ways, to make way for the elevated corridor.

The 1.4-km stretch where the road is currently about 21 feet-wide, will be widened to 160 feet (six lanes of main carriage way and two lanes of service roads on either side).

BBMP started the work in November 2017. However, the work was delayed as 63 property owners along the identified stretch did not agree to the Transfer of Development Rights initially. BBMP has convinced most of the property owners for the land acquisition in exchange of TDR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Varthur Kodi bridge Varthur Kodi bridge construction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp