Police yet to nab gang who assaulted lawyer in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbal police are on the lookout for a group of men who had assaulted an advocate on Monday. The advocate was in his car near Udupi Hotel close to Hebbal police station, when the youngsters kicked his car. When he questioned them, the group beat him up. The victim N Hariprasad (32), a resident of Jakkur Layout in Amruthahalli, filed a complaint with Hebbal police.

Hariprasad told The New Indian Express, “After visiting Udupi Hotel, I came back to my car and was about to leave when one of the miscreants kicked my car bumper. When I asked him why he kicked the car, a group of 5 to 6 youths surrounded me and started assaulting me. One of them even picked up a brick to hit me. But, I escaped and went to the police station which was about 30m away.”

After about 10 minutes, when the advocate went back to the spot with policemen, he saw that the youths had damaged his car’s windshield and escaped. When the local people were questioned about their identities, they told the police that one of them was the son of a nearby scrap shop owner.

Hariprasad said, “Many students and vagabonds hang around the service road and consume drugs. I suspect the youths who assaulted me were also under the influence.”An investigating officer said, “We registered a case in the non-cognisable register, and we registered an FIR. We will nab the youths at the earliest. “

However, even five days after the incident, Hariprasad said the police are yet to make an arrest despite having clues on their identity. “Even when I approached them for help, they didn’t come with me to the car for around eight minutes. They were sitting outside the station, talking. If they had immediately come with me, the youths would have been caught red-handed as it happened only 30m away from police station.”