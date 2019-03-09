Home Cities Bengaluru

Police yet to nab gang who assaulted lawyer in Bengaluru

When the local people were questioned about the identities of the attackers, they told the police that one of them was the son of a nearby scrap shop owner

Published: 09th March 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbal police are on the lookout for a group of men who had assaulted an advocate on Monday. The advocate was in his car near Udupi Hotel close to Hebbal police station, when the youngsters kicked his car. When he questioned them, the group beat him up. The victim N Hariprasad (32), a resident of Jakkur Layout in Amruthahalli, filed a complaint with Hebbal police.

Hariprasad told The New Indian Express, “After visiting Udupi Hotel, I came back to my car and was about to leave when one of the miscreants kicked my car bumper. When I asked him why he kicked the car, a group of 5 to 6 youths surrounded me and started assaulting me. One of them even picked up a brick to hit me. But, I escaped and went to the police station which was about 30m away.”

After about 10 minutes, when the advocate went back to the spot with policemen, he saw that the youths had damaged his car’s windshield and escaped. When the local people were questioned about their identities, they told the police that one of them was the son of a nearby scrap shop owner.  

Hariprasad said, “Many students and vagabonds hang around the service road and consume drugs. I suspect the youths who assaulted me were also under the influence.”An investigating officer said, “We registered a case in the non-cognisable register, and we registered an FIR. We will nab the youths at the earliest. “

However, even five days after the incident, Hariprasad said the police are yet to make an arrest despite having clues on their identity. “Even when I approached them for help, they didn’t come with me to the car for around eight minutes. They were sitting outside the station, talking. If they had immediately come with me, the youths would have been caught red-handed as it happened only 30m away from police station.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp