Patrolling in BBMP schools to protect students

Miscreants smoke outside school premises and often lob cigarette butts and empty alcohol bottles within the school premises, causing injuries to children when they step on the broken glass pieces.

Published: 09th March 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools in the city, plagued by miscreants trashing their school premises, have now turned to the police to help curb the menace. According to school authorities, groups of young men, aged between 15-25, have regularly started to smoke outside school premises and often lob cigarette butts and empty alcohol bottles within the school premises, causing injuries to children when they step on the broken glass pieces. 

Not just that, the children are often disturbed by the goons when they throw balls and sticks at the school walls. “It’s been eight months since I took charge of this school and the condition has not improved. There are about 25 men aged between 15 to 25 and they often disturb the children while studying.

We have 300 students studying in high school and college. Examinations are going to start and I am worried these boys will trouble the children during examination hours,” explained Narasimha Murthy, BBMP school principal, Austin Town. He also added by saying that the security guards are instructed to call the police if they spot the boys.

Imran Pasha, the chairman of Education Committee replied by saying that he is aware of the situation and has requested the police department to conduct patrolling near BBMP schools to avoid this. “Day and night patrolling has been arranged to avoid the boys from entering the schools. Most of the cameras in the schools are not working and the education committee is planning to install new CCTV cameras to keep a special eye on the school buildings,” he added.

Other schools with the same issues are BBMP schools in JJR Nagar, Dispensary Road, Tasker Town, Kodigehalli and Binnipet. “We have been patrolling and we check every person who enters the school premises and have warned people who have been creating trouble. The situation is definitely much better now,” said an official from the police department.

