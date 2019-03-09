Home Cities Bengaluru

Shantha to get her own auto

It was certainly a Happy Women’s Day for Shantha N, the plucky grandma who drives an autorickshaw for a livelihood.

Published: 09th March 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Shantha pays Rs 250 to the auto owner out of the Rs 600 she earns every day |express

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was certainly a Happy Women’s Day for Shantha N, the plucky grandma who drives an autorickshaw for a livelihood. After driving a rented autorickshaw for 27 years to run her small household, 59-year-old Shantha’s long-time dream of owning a three-wheeler may finally be realised.

In its Friday edition, TNIE carried a story headlined, “At 59, after driving for 27 years, she wants her own autorickshaw”, featuring Shantha, who drives a rented auto. She is the sole support of her grandson, who lost his parents a few years ago.

Apart from financial constraints, Shantha lost her caste certificate and SSLC marks card in a fire accident many years ago, which put the brakes on her dream to own a pink auto under a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike scheme. The civic body gives Rs 70,000 in subsidies for pink autos (driven by women).

Congress MLC Rizwan Arshad, who learnt about Shantha’s plight from his social media team members Bhushan and Kashyap Nandan, stepped in to help her.

Arshad told TNIE that newspapers carry many news stories, but this one touched his heart. “We learnt that she doesn’t have documents, so I arranged to get her the required documents from the BBMP office. She will now get some amount, and for the remaining, we will make arrangements to get her an autorickshaw. In case she doesn’t get duplicate certificates, we will make arrangements for the complete amount,’’ he said.

According to Kashyap Nandan, it will take some time to get a pink auto. “Till then, we have made arrangements for an alternate regular auto which she can drive without paying the daily rent. It will be handed over to her on Saturday,’’ he said.“I am very happy now. At least I can look forward to owning an auto,’’ Shantha told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp