Home Cities Bengaluru

Shopkeepers assault woman at Bengaluru City Market

The victim was called names and assaulted for asking to return money that she was charged extra by one of the two men.

Published: 09th March 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman was abused and assaulted by two shopkeepers in City Market for questioning one of them for charging her Rs 60 extra for her purchase. When the woman realised she was charged more, she asked him to return the money. However, the shopkeeper, along with another, called her names and assaulted her.

Narasamma, a resident of Nagadevanahlli, visited City Market on Wednesday along with her husband Lakshman. She had gone to a store to purchase betel leaves and nuts, while her husband was in another shop. Narasamma asked the shop keeper the price of one bundle of betel leaves, for which she was told Rs 40. She then asked for two bundles. She also bought betel nuts worth Rs 80. When she was given the bill, she was asked to pay Rs 220. Narasamma then asked him to return Rs 60, but the shopkeeper started abusing her. She scolded him in return, after which he slapped her asked her to leave the place.

Meanwhile, a fancy store owner also joined the accused and pulled Narasamma’s clothes and misbehaved with her. Her husband Lakshman saw the duo manhandling his wife and rushed to her help. They then filed a complaint with the City Market police.

An investigating officer said, “We arrested the shop keeper Niyamath Pasha and fancy store owner Shahabaz for assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused claims Narasamma bargained while paying the bill and abused Pasha so they ended up assaulting her.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp