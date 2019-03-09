Shopkeepers assault woman at Bengaluru City Market

H M Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman was abused and assaulted by two shopkeepers in City Market for questioning one of them for charging her Rs 60 extra for her purchase. When the woman realised she was charged more, she asked him to return the money. However, the shopkeeper, along with another, called her names and assaulted her.

Narasamma, a resident of Nagadevanahlli, visited City Market on Wednesday along with her husband Lakshman. She had gone to a store to purchase betel leaves and nuts, while her husband was in another shop. Narasamma asked the shop keeper the price of one bundle of betel leaves, for which she was told Rs 40. She then asked for two bundles. She also bought betel nuts worth Rs 80. When she was given the bill, she was asked to pay Rs 220. Narasamma then asked him to return Rs 60, but the shopkeeper started abusing her. She scolded him in return, after which he slapped her asked her to leave the place.

Meanwhile, a fancy store owner also joined the accused and pulled Narasamma’s clothes and misbehaved with her. Her husband Lakshman saw the duo manhandling his wife and rushed to her help. They then filed a complaint with the City Market police.

An investigating officer said, “We arrested the shop keeper Niyamath Pasha and fancy store owner Shahabaz for assaulting and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused claims Narasamma bargained while paying the bill and abused Pasha so they ended up assaulting her.”