Bengaluru: Stalker tries to kill woman, later surrenders

The victim's husband, who misunderstood that they were having an affair, and left her four years ago.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suma (42), almost died when a stalker tried to strangle her when she resisted his overtures. When she fell unconscious, the accused, presuming that she was dead, walked into Parappana Agrahara police station, claimed that he had killed his wife and asked police to arrest him. Police rushed to the spot and found Suma lying unconscious in the toilet on the terrace of a house where she worked as a domestic help.  

Suma (name changed) is recovering after being assaulted and strangled by Kashi, 35. According to an investigating officer, Kashi came to the police station around 9 am on Wednesday, and told them that he had killed his wife and wanted to surrender. The officers on duty immediately took him with them and asked him to show where he had killed his wife. He took them to the terrace of the house, where Suma lay unconscious. “We found that she was still alive and immediately rushed her to St John’s Hospital,” the officer said.

Suma, who also owns a chaat shop, told police that Kashi was not her husband and that he had stalked her for many years. Kashi would often barge into her house when she was alone and force her to get physically intimate.

Suma had even attacked him and warned that she would complain to the police. But Kashi continued to harass her. Suma’s husband, who misunderstood that they were having an affair, and left her four years ago. After that, an obsessed Kashi began visiting Suma’s house almost every day.

Three years ago, when she was on her way to work, he followed her and forced her behind a tree and sexually abused her. He then threatened to kill her children if she complained to police. A fearful Suma pleaded with him to at least stop coming to her house. Since then, Kashi would follow her to her workplace and assault her in groves, abandoned buildings, and roadside bushes.

Suma said, “Later, I learnt that Kashi was related to the family, and was almost like a cousin. I started avoiding him completely. Kashi again started coming home. My mother, children and I beat him up and filed a police complaint. He remained silent for two months, and has started harassing me again.”
An investigating officer said that Kashi was a labourer, that he was married and living with his children. “We have arrested him for attempt to murder and sent him to jail.”

