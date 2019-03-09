Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield’s roads to get smoother

The BBMP that had called for tender to prepare a DPR in the matter, has finalised the bidder and started the work from Friday.

Published: 09th March 2019 05:34 AM

Bengaluru traffic

Traffic before Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: By the following year, commuters in Whitefield will see some relief in traffic along the major arterial roads in the area. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started the process of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the development of 14 roads connecting to Whitefield and ITPL.

The BBMP that had called for tender to prepare a DPR in the matter, has finalised the bidder and started the work from Friday. The DPR is expected to be completed in a month.

Jayashankar Reddy, chief engineer, Mahadevapura Zone, BBMP said, “We have issued the work order for the consultancy, to conduct the DPR and they will be completing the work in a month. As elections are approaching, we have got some time to conduct the DPR in an effective manner. However, we will float tenders for the work by June, after elections, and expect the work to start before December this year. The development of these roads in this technological hub will ease the traffic,” he said.

The project was announced during Siddaramaiah government’s 2018-19 budget. The aim was to relieve commuters from traffic congestion that is mainly caused due to the ongoing Metro construction in the area.

