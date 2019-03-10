12 per cent candidates clear Teacher Eligibility Test

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Department of Public Instruction on Saturday announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) where 12% of the total candidates who appeared have got eligibility. This year 2.39 lakh candidates appeared. In 2016, 5.62% candidates secured eligibility.

The examination was conducted during February 2018. To get job at a government primary school, clearing TET is a must with a score of 60% or above. And for SCs/STs and the physically challenged the figure is 55%.

According to a press release, candidates who appeared for paper two have fared better than candidates who appeared for paper one. A candidate has to pass paper one to teach in Class 1 to 5 and clear paper two to teach in Class 6 to 8.