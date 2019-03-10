Karnataka HC issues emergent notice to government over appointment of BU VC

By Express News Service

The Karnataka High Court has issued emergent notice to the principal secretary of the state Higher Education Department while hearing a writ petition questioning the appointment of Prof K R Venugopal as Vice Chancellor for Bangalore University.

Prof Ramachandra Swamy, senior professor of Bangalore University, had filed the petition on December 3,2018, questioning Venugopal’s appointment. The court issued the notice on February 19 this year.

Prof Ramachandra Swamy said, “I took time to file the petition because I was collecting all the necessary documents. As I have the entire file details, I filed the petition questioning the appointment.”

Venugopal was appointed as VC on June 12, 2018.