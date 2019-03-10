Four from family die after car collides with KSRTC bus on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Four members belonging to the same family from Bengaluru were killed on the spot after their car collided with a KSRTC bus near Maranahalli on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 in Sakleshpur taluk on Sunday morning. Two more family members sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Channaiah (62), his wife Gowramma (55), son Jagadish (30), and grand son Bhuvanesh (6). They were residents of Konanakunte in Bengaluru.

Nagaratna and Bhavya, both daughters of Channaiah, who were also in the car, are undergoing treatment at HIMS hospital, Hassan for their severe injuries.

The accident occurred when the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle while overtaking and rammed in to a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The family was going to Dharmasthala from Bengaluru while the KSRTC bus was going to Kolar from Dharmasthala. Superintendent of Police Prakash Gowda said that police who visited

the spot immediately after the accident, removed the bodies and helped the injured to get out by breaking open the doors of the vehicle. Police shifted the injured to a hospital with the help of villagers.

Sakleshpur police have registered a case.