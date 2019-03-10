Gang of three enters house, attack and rob man in Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three unidentified men barged inside the house of a supervisor of an under construction sites in Soladevanahalli on Thursday night, attacked him with a knife and robbed him. They also took the victim in a car to a nearby ATM to forcefully withdraw money.

The victim Praveen Kumar (32), who hails from Bihar, also works at a tile shop in Ganapathinagar. Police said that Kumar in his complaint alleged that the gang entered his house through the main door, which he had kept open due to the summer heat.

“The men threatened him with a knife before ransacking the bedroom. They took `13,000 in cash and his mobile phone. They then forced him to sit inside their car, and took him near Jalahalli to withdraw the money from an ATM,” a police officer said.

Kumar entered a wrong ATM pin repeatedly, due to which his card was automatically blocked. Furious over this, the miscreants slashed his thigh and wrist and pushed him out of the car. The injured Kumar went to the hospital, and on Friday filed a case before Soladevanahalli police. Police have managed to get CCTV footage to gather details of the accused, and have formed a special team to nab the gang.