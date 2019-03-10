Karnataka government recalls order barring universities from direct hiring

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department has withdrawn its recent order directing universities to stop direct recruitment of staffers. Earlier, the department had decided to conduct recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) following allegations of corruption.

Now, based on an expert committee report and also criticism from various stakeholders, the department has allowed universities to conduct the recruitment. It issued an official circular on Friday, directing universities to compulsorily video record the entire interview/recruitment process.

A committee, headed by VTU, Belagavi, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa, recently submitted a report recommending various measures to conduct recruitment in a more transparent manner.B S Anil Kumar, principal secretary, Higher Education Department, said, “We have reverted the order based on the recommendations submitted by the committee. Some rules have been set to maintain transparency in recruitment.”