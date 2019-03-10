Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka government recalls order barring universities from direct hiring

Earlier, the Higher Education Department had decided to conduct recruitment  to state universities through the Karnataka Examinations Authority following allegations of corruption.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Karisiddappa

VTU Belagavi Vice-Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa headed-committee recently submitted a report recommending various measures to conduct recruitment (File Photo | Suhas Bharadwaj/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Higher Education Department has withdrawn its recent order directing universities to stop direct recruitment of staffers. Earlier, the department had decided to conduct recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities through the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) following allegations of corruption.

Now, based on an expert committee report and also criticism from various stakeholders, the department has allowed universities to conduct the recruitment. It issued an official circular on Friday, directing universities to compulsorily video record the entire interview/recruitment process. 

A committee, headed by VTU, Belagavi, Vice-Chancellor Prof Karisiddappa, recently submitted a report recommending various measures to conduct recruitment in a more transparent manner.B S Anil Kumar, principal secretary, Higher Education Department, said, “We have reverted the order based on the recommendations submitted by the committee. Some rules have been set to maintain transparency in recruitment.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Higher Education Department KEA Karnataka universities state universities Prof Karisiddappa Karnataka universities recruitment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp