Home Cities Bengaluru

Lakshmana murder: Old rivalry led to gangster’s killing, accused shot at

The accused Cat Raja injured head constable Choudegowda and was trying to escape when Inspector Prashanth allegedly opened fire in the air and threatened to fire at him

Published: 10th March 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Handguns,guns,shooting

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder case of gangster Lakshmana was solved with the arrest of Cat Raja on Saturday. A special team from Mahalakshmi Layout police station opened fire at 30-year-old accused Raja, when he attacked a head constable Choudegowda in a bid of escape. A police official said that Raja was taken into custody on Friday night after he was nabbed at Gudibande in Kolar. He allegedly tried to escape when he was taken to Doddanna Estate near Peenya for spot mahajar where the gang had thrown the weapons used for Lakshmana’s killing.

READ | Gangster out on bail hacked to death in Bengaluru

He injured head constable Choudegowda and was trying to escape when Inspector Prashanth allegedly opened fire in the air and threatened to fire at him. He tried to attack the inspector when the latter opened fire at Raja injuring both his legs. The injured police staff and Raja were shifted to hospital for further treatment.

Police gathered information of Raja’s movements based on a CCTV footage which showed movement of vehicles used by the assailants. Raja during interrogation revealed that the prime accused Hemanth and Rupesh alias Roopi had hatched the murder plot and Raja was offered a new Innova Car by the duo if he finished the ‘job’.

Raja revealed that Lakshmana was hacked to death by the gang allegedly over a three-year-old rivalry and property dispute. Raja told police that he had initially denied to kill Lakshmana but Hemanth had apparently convinced him that the latter would ‘manage’ and ensure that his name will not be revealed to police if they get caught. The murder was planned two months ago and Hemant and Rupesh were tracking the movements of Lakshmana using a black SUV belonging to Hemanth. Police are now looking out for the other accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru murder Lakshmana murder Bengaluru crime Bengaluru gangster murder Cat Raja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp