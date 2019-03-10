Lakshmana murder: Old rivalry led to gangster’s killing, accused shot at

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder case of gangster Lakshmana was solved with the arrest of Cat Raja on Saturday. A special team from Mahalakshmi Layout police station opened fire at 30-year-old accused Raja, when he attacked a head constable Choudegowda in a bid of escape. A police official said that Raja was taken into custody on Friday night after he was nabbed at Gudibande in Kolar. He allegedly tried to escape when he was taken to Doddanna Estate near Peenya for spot mahajar where the gang had thrown the weapons used for Lakshmana’s killing.

He injured head constable Choudegowda and was trying to escape when Inspector Prashanth allegedly opened fire in the air and threatened to fire at him. He tried to attack the inspector when the latter opened fire at Raja injuring both his legs. The injured police staff and Raja were shifted to hospital for further treatment.

Police gathered information of Raja’s movements based on a CCTV footage which showed movement of vehicles used by the assailants. Raja during interrogation revealed that the prime accused Hemanth and Rupesh alias Roopi had hatched the murder plot and Raja was offered a new Innova Car by the duo if he finished the ‘job’.

Raja revealed that Lakshmana was hacked to death by the gang allegedly over a three-year-old rivalry and property dispute. Raja told police that he had initially denied to kill Lakshmana but Hemanth had apparently convinced him that the latter would ‘manage’ and ensure that his name will not be revealed to police if they get caught. The murder was planned two months ago and Hemant and Rupesh were tracking the movements of Lakshmana using a black SUV belonging to Hemanth. Police are now looking out for the other accused.