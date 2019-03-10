Bengaluru boy death: Absconding LPG refilling unit head arrested by HAL police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HAL police on Saturday arrested Fakruddin (52) who runs an LPG refilling unit on the charge of negligence leading to the death of a 12-year-old boy owing to suffocation due to leak in an LPG cylinder at their home on Friday. Sameer was found dead on Friday morning and his brother Shamshir in an unconscious state. The doctors had ascertained that the death was due to LPG cylinder leak. Meanwhile, Shamshir will be discharged from the hospital on Monday.

A senior police officer said that Fakruddin, who went absconding soon after the incident came to light, was nabbed at his relatives’ house. In his statement to the police, he said that Kalavathi, the mother of the deceased boy, had come to his shop three days before the incident to refill a cylinder and he had charged Rs 900 to do the job.

Kalavathi, however, alleged that the cylinder was refilled only on Thursday evening and it was Fakruddin’s negligence that resulted in the leak.Meanwhile, Sameer’s body was handed over to the family on Saturday after autopsy.

Kalavathi, who hails from Nepal and works as a domestic help here, came to the city four years ago.

On Friday morning, she went to an apartment for work leaving behind her two sons. She returned home only to find both her sons lying unconscious due to LPG cylinder leak. Sameer, who was taken to a hospital, was declared brought dead by the doctors.