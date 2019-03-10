Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru boy death: Absconding LPG refilling unit head arrested by HAL police

A senior police officer said that Fakruddin, who went absconding soon after the incident came to light, was nabbed at his relatives’ house.

Published: 10th March 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The HAL police on Saturday arrested Fakruddin (52) who runs an LPG refilling unit on the charge of negligence leading to the death of a 12-year-old boy owing to suffocation due to leak in an LPG cylinder at their home on Friday. Sameer was found dead on Friday morning and his brother Shamshir in an unconscious state. The doctors had ascertained that the death was due to LPG cylinder leak. Meanwhile, Shamshir will be discharged from the hospital on Monday. 

READ | Boy suffocates to death due to LPG leak, brother hospitalised

A senior police officer said that Fakruddin, who went absconding soon after the incident came to light, was nabbed at his relatives’ house. In his statement to the police, he said that Kalavathi, the mother of the deceased boy, had come to his shop three days before the incident to refill a cylinder and he had charged Rs 900 to do the job.  

Kalavathi, however, alleged that the cylinder was refilled only on Thursday evening and it was Fakruddin’s negligence that resulted in the leak.Meanwhile, Sameer’s body was handed over to the family on Saturday after autopsy. 

Kalavathi, who hails from Nepal and works as a domestic help here, came to the city four years ago. 
On Friday morning, she went to an apartment for work leaving behind her two sons. She returned home only to find both her sons lying unconscious due to LPG cylinder leak. Sameer, who was taken to a hospital, was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LPG cylinder leak Bengaluru LPG cylinder leak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp