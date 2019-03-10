Woman books hotel under IPS officer’s name, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banashankari police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old woman for booking a hotel in Lucknow under the name of IPS officer D Roopa. The reason why she did this is yet to be ascertained.The arrested is Asha Prakash, a native of Mangaluru. The police said that Roopa D, IGP, Homeguard and Civil defence filed case on January 1, 2019, alleging that a room was booked in West Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from December 29, 2018 to January 3, 2019 under her name.

Vikash Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, West Lucknow had called Roopa to ask her if she was checking in. Roopa was shocked to hear that somebody booked a room since she had no such plans to visit UP. Following this, she approached Banashankari police to look in to the case.

Based on phone call records, the culprit was nabbed. However, police said that Asha seems to be mentally disturbed and is not revealing the reason as to why she booked the room in the officer’s name. She was released on station bail on Saturday since officers were convinced that she had no criminal intention.