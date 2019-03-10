Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman books hotel under IPS officer’s name, held

Banashankari police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old woman for booking a hotel in Lucknow under the name of IPS officer D Roopa.

Published: 10th March 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banashankari police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old woman for booking a hotel in Lucknow under the name of IPS officer D Roopa. The reason why she did this is yet to be ascertained.The arrested is Asha Prakash, a native of Mangaluru.  The police said that Roopa D, IGP, Homeguard and Civil defence filed case on January 1, 2019, alleging that a room was booked in West Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from December 29, 2018 to January 3, 2019 under her name. 

Vikash Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, West Lucknow had called Roopa to ask her if she was checking in. Roopa was shocked to hear that somebody booked a room since she had no such plans to visit UP. Following this, she approached Banashankari police to look in to the case.

Based on phone call records, the culprit was nabbed. However, police said that Asha seems to be mentally disturbed and is not revealing the reason as to why she booked the room in the officer’s name. She was released on station bail on Saturday since officers were convinced that she had no criminal intention.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp