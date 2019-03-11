BBMP removes political ads in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With dates for the Lok Sabha elections now out, the election code of conduct came into force on Sunday. Employees of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will work through Sunday night to bring down all government advertisements that have photos of elected representatives.

In a message sent out by the BBMP Commissioner, who is also the District Electoral Officer (DEO), all chief engineers and junior officers of all zones were instructed on Sunday to remove advertisements relating to government from bus shelters, skywalks, public toilets and drinking water booths.