Bengaluru: Couple tries con job at jewellery store, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple was nabbed red-handed by shopkeepers of a jewellery store when they tried to palm off gold-plated ornaments in exchange for new gold jewellery. Srinivas K S (36), a salesman with Prathiba Jewellers in Richmond Circle, has filed a complaint against the couple — Manjula (45) and Mohan Kumar (47), both residents of Magadi Road.

Srinivas told Sampangiramnagar police that on March 4, the couple came to the store and asked him to show them some gold chains. The woman took out three chains from her bag which she claimed were gold chains, and asked Srinivas to exchange them for new ones.

On finding the chains to be fake, he alerted his colleagues and handed them over to the police.

An investigating officer said the couple claimed to be husband and wife. “They would exchange gold-coated jewellery in shops, purchase new ones and sell them in some other shop and make money. We have arrested them and sent them to jail,” he added.