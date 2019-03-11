Home Cities Bengaluru

Colour me happy: Patients with mental health issues sell eco-friendly Holi powders

Published: 11th March 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Holi colours were made by patients suffering from bipolar disorder, depression and schizophrenia.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 30 patients battling psychiatric issues, including mental retardation and mental illnesses, have been trained by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) to make and sell eco-friendly Holi colours. The initiative is in collaboration with an NGO called Craftizen.
Currently, under the process of recovery, these patients receive treatment from the Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation.

“This is part of the green skilling programme where we train people with intellectual disabilities to make Holi colours with flowers. This is not only environmentally friendly but has a therapeutic effect too on people. It provides a meaningful way of income generation for those who are not in the mainstream, as they are required to be under constant care or supervision,” said Mayura Balasubramanian, founder of Craftizen.

The brand of upcycled Holi powder, called Petalists, involves a process where volumes of various fresh flowers (collected from temples and wedding halls) have to be separated by colour, de-petaled, dried, mixed with flour, cornstarch and eco-friendly, non-toxic food grade colour. The activity was broken down into several tasks and patients could choose one of their choice.

“Some may be interested in mixing the colours, others may like grinding, or separating flower petals. Earnings made from this will be distributed among the patients themselves. This is the second time we are doing this activity. Last time, we earned Rs 30,000,” said Dr T Sivakumar, associate professor and faculty,
Department of Psychiatric Rehabilitation.

He added that the 30 people who took part in this initiative suffer either from different degrees of mental retardation where in their development conditions are affected. That is, their intelligence levels are impaired since birth. “We also have patients suffering from mental illnesses that have an onset during adulthood such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and several others,” he said.

A total of 100 kg of Holi powder has been made by the patients this time, with 100 gram packets each of pink, yellow, green, blue and orange colours on sale near the NIMHANS OPD campus, until March 20.

