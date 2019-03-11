Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Court dismisses two suspected terrorists’ plea to visit home

The court also stated that the Government of India had declared high alert throughout India and that Indian armed forces were trying to prevent terrorist activities.

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping in view the present condition in the country after the Pulwama attack, a special court in Bengaluru has dismissed separate applications filed by two suspected terrorists seeking permission to visit their native places in Kerala to see their ailing mothers for a period of five days and return with police escort at the cost of the State.

Judge Sadashiva S Sultanpuri, the XLVIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, recently dismissed the applications of the accused Ibrahim Moulvi (Accused No.17) and Shafaz (Accused No.19). They were among 31 accused, including Abdul Nasser Madani, allegedly involved in the  2008 Bengaluru serial blast cases. They are facing trial for the offences punishable under the provisions of Explosives Substances Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In all, nine cases were registered for placing bombs in nine places in Bengaluru.

“The court can take judicial note of the fact that terrorist activities have taken place in the country. On February 14, 2019, there was an attack by a terrorist on Indian soldiers at Pulwama. More than 40 soldiers were killed in the bomb blast. Indian armed forces also launched a pre-emptive attack on Pakistan. Therefore, there is a law and order problem in India and Pakistan caused due to the said terrorist attack,” the special court said while dismissing the applications.

Keeping in view these present conditions in the country and the allegations made against the accused of being involved in terrorism, the court said that it was not just and proper on its part to permit them to visit their native places, even under police escort, because there may be apprehension that other terrorists may attack or may make an attempt to free these accused persons from the custody of the police.

It said, “The documents produced by the accused show that their respective mothers are discharged from their hospitals and are residing in their respective houses. And no documents show that they are totally bedridden as claimed by them.”The public prosecutor has filed separate objections to both applications. The court considered them.

Court View

“All 9 cases have reached the stage of finality. At this stage, this court cannot take the risk of permitting them to go to their native places even with the aid of police.”

