Four of family from Bengaluru die in road accident

HASSAN: Four of a family from Bengaluru were killed on the spot and two were seriously injured when their car hit a speeding KSRTC bus near Maranahalli on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 in Sakleshpur taluk on Sunday morning.

The deceased are Channiah(62), his wife Gowramma (55), their son Jagadish (30), and grandson Bhuvanesh (6) of Konanakunte in Bengaluru.

Channaiah’s daughter-in-law Nagaratna(35) and granddaughter Bhavya (6), were undergoing treatment at HIMS hospital in Hassan, and were later shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The accident occurred when the car driver lost control over the vehicle while overtaking a bus, and rammed in it.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Gowda visited the spot and said rash and negligent driving led to the incident. The Sakleshpur Rural Police registered a case against the driver of the KSRTC bus, who is absconding.

Jayarama Shetty, a businessman alleged that road accidents have increased on the stretch as the drivers drive rashly. “The traffic police and NH officials should inspect the accident zones and recommend measures to prevent accidents at Shiradi Ghat and Maranahalli on the stretch in particular,”

he said.