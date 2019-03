By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old man died after a speeding vehicle ran over him on Nelamangala on Tumakuru road on Saturday night.

The victim, identified as Nagendra from Telangana, had stopped by the side of the road to help a car driver Prabhukumar replace his flat tyre. Police said that the incident took place around 11.30pm.

The duo were in the process of replacing the wheel when a speeding car mowed him down. Mithun, the car driver, was also injured. He is yet to make a statement, the police said.