Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman assaulted in Bengaluru for feeding stray dogs

The complainants said Sujatha was first attacked by some women who said that her habit of feeding strays put them in danger of attacks by the animals.

Published: 11th March 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

For representational purposes

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two women have approached the Ulsoor police saying they were attacked by a group overfeeding of stray dogs. Sujatha, a resident of Gupta Layout, and advocate Geetha Mishra of Rajainagar have filed a police complaint against three women and two men for assaulting them on March 6.

The complainants said Sujatha was first attacked by some women who said that her habit of feeding strays put them in danger of attacks by the animals. When her friend, Geetha, who tried to help her file a police complaint, went to drop her back home, they again attacked Sujatha. When Geetha tried to make a video of the assault, she too was allegedly beaten up.

Sujatha, who lives with her mother, has been feeding stray dogs since 2014. Last year, the residents started opposing her practice, saying the animals had attacked children. The situation turned ugly when a domestic help, Latha, claimed that the dogs chased her and she fell, due to which she lost two teeth. She and her friends, allegedly abused Sujatha, and demanded Rs 5,000 as compensation, which Sujatha refused to pay. On March 6, the residents approached Ulsoor police and contacted BBMP to take away the dogs. BBMP officials visited the spot, and found that all the dogs had been sterilised, and so they refused to take them.

On the same day, Sujatha spotted Latha’s husband and his friends hitting some dogs with chains and stones. When she objected, she too was beaten up with the chain, she said. “Latha, along with her two female friends, abused and assaulted me. So with a few animal lovers and Geetha Mishra, I went to file a police complaint. They refused to register an FIR,” Sujatha said. The cops reportedly told them that the issue would just lead to complaints and counter-complaints, and assured them that they would not be attacked again.

“When we went to drop Sujatha to her house, we saw that the dogs were friendly. We were taking photos of the dogs when three women and two men came and attacked Sujatha. One of us called the police and escaped. We then went to the police station and filed a complaint,” said Geetha. According to Sujatha, the assaulters live in MV Garden, and not Gupta Layout. She said she is being targeted for different reasons by the residents. She added that her complaint was registered only after she approached the DCP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru dogs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp