Home Cities Bengaluru

Auto driver beaten to death by bikers after tiff

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Malleshpalya.

Published: 12th March 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old auto rickshaw driver was beaten to death by two people on a bike, over an argument, near Byappanahali police station limits on Sunday night. In a fit of anger, he was attacked by a beer bottle at around 11.30 pm. 

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Malleshpalya. Police said that Venkatesh was drinking alcohol with two of his relatives in his auto rickshaw, at GM Palya. It was around 11.30 pm, when two people on a bike stopped to enquire about a mechanic in the locality. Venkatesh reportedly told them he didn’t know and asked them to leave. 

“This angered the bikers who then started a fight with Venkatesh. A heated argument ensued between them, following which one of the bikers’ picked up the beer bottle that was inside the auto, and hit Venkatesh on his head.

As they escaped on their bike, Venkatesh was taken to a nearby hospital by his relative, but was declared brought dead,” the police said, adding that they were investigating to know whether the murder was due to sudden provocation, or was due to any other reason.Byappanahalli police have taken up the murder case and carrying out further investigations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp