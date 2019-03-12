Auto driver beaten to death by bikers after tiff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old auto rickshaw driver was beaten to death by two people on a bike, over an argument, near Byappanahali police station limits on Sunday night. In a fit of anger, he was attacked by a beer bottle at around 11.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh, a resident of Malleshpalya. Police said that Venkatesh was drinking alcohol with two of his relatives in his auto rickshaw, at GM Palya. It was around 11.30 pm, when two people on a bike stopped to enquire about a mechanic in the locality. Venkatesh reportedly told them he didn’t know and asked them to leave.

“This angered the bikers who then started a fight with Venkatesh. A heated argument ensued between them, following which one of the bikers’ picked up the beer bottle that was inside the auto, and hit Venkatesh on his head.

As they escaped on their bike, Venkatesh was taken to a nearby hospital by his relative, but was declared brought dead,” the police said, adding that they were investigating to know whether the murder was due to sudden provocation, or was due to any other reason.Byappanahalli police have taken up the murder case and carrying out further investigations.