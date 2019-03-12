Bengaluru: Cop, girl booked after consensual relationship turns into honey trap

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police constable has been arrested for allegedly entering into a physical relationship with a college girl by promising to give her Rs 1 lakh. Mahadev Lakshman Jadhav (34), from Vijayapura, befriended Geetha (name changed) through a dating app. They then met many times and got into a physical relationship. Recently, when she was at his house, she asked him to pay the `1 lakh, which he refused.

Geetha, who was already in love with her neighbour, Ramesh alias Sunil, then shared her location with the latter and told him that the constable was trying to rape her. The neighbour then took the police to the location and filed a complaint. Later, the constable also filed an extortion complaint against the Geetha and Ramesh. Cottonpet police have taken up both the cases and launched investigations.

Geetha, a resident of Bannerghatta Road, studies in a college in Central Business District. She told the police that in July 2018 she befriended Jadhav, and the two started talking on phone. On November 13, 2018, Jadhav came to the city and met her near her college, after which they roamed around and engaged in consensual sex. They met again in December 2018 and then on January 12 this year.

She confessed to investigating officers that she agreed to have sex with Jadhav as she needed money. She often borrowed `2,000-5,000 from him. He also bought her gold jewellery and other gifts. On March 8, Jadhav and Geetha went to his house where she demanded `1 lakh that he had promised to pay. When he expressed his inability to pay the sum, she asked for `80,000. The duo had a fight over the issue and she tried to leave the house. However, Jadhav locked her up. She sent her location through WhatsApp to Ramesh, and said Jadhav was trying to rape her. Ramesh then approached the police.

Based on Geetha’s complaint, a case of cheating, wrongful restraint and confinement was filed against Jadhav. The constable also filed a complaint against Geetha and Ramesh. He said four days ago he got a call from a person who introduced himself as Sunil, Geetha’s husband. Jadhav said he demanded `1 lakh from him, threatening to inform his wife and other family members about his relationship. An investigating officer said, “Jadhav used to come all the way from Vijayapura district to meet Geetha. We have arrested him and also Geetha and Ramesh for extortion. It is a case of consensual relationship which later turned into a honey trap.”