Bengaluru: Pourakarmika, hubby attempt suicide

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old Pourakarmika and her husband, who attempted to take their lives after her supervisor allegedly raped her and was continuing to harass her daily, were saved in the nick of time by the intervention of her family members and the police. The victim was allegedly raped by a supervisor under contract with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) when he asked her to clean his house six months ago and assaulted her then. He had threatened to kill her entire family if she disclosed about the incident.

Ramya (name changed), a resident of Horamavu, told the police that she has been working as a pourakarmika for the last three years. She was working under Ashok (28), who would assign work to pourakarmikas in HRBR layout. Ashok used to allot roads for the pourakarmikas to clean. Around six months back, he did not assign any road to Ramya and asked her instead to clean his house. While she was cleaning the house, he locked the door and raped her, Ramya told the police.

He threatened her and took her to his house a few times more, she said. Faced with regular harassment, Ramya complained to her husband. Speaking to TNIE, her father said on March 4, Ashok had called Ramya again and asked her to come to his house. When she refused, he threatened her and the couple then decided to end their lives as they could not fight against him. Planning to jump off a hill, they left their home. Ramya called her elder sister and told her of their plan to commit suicide. Ramya’s sister immediately alerted the cops and they rescued the couple.

The sexual harassment by Ashok began when Ramya once went to him and asked him to allot her residential roads for cleaning. He had been assigning her to main roads and this was taking a toll on her health, she said.

An investigating officer said based on Ramya’s complaint they had registered a case of rape against Ashok, and arrested him on Monday. In his defense, Ashok told the investigators that it was Ramya who first befriended him and proposed to get intimate, so the duo were in a relationship. He use to pay her money often and as he had stopped paying her recently, she made these allegations, Ashok claimed.