Bengaluru's Indiranagar residents united for green cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of their drive against the Bangalore Development Authority’s proposal to chop trees at Indiranaganr BDA Complex, residents of the area carried out a tree survey within the complex on Friday.

Led by environmentalist Vijay Nishanth, the residents documented the species and measured their lengths and girths. Organised by United Bengaluru, the census lasted for about three hours, and will resume next week for documentation of the remaining trees. A spokesperson for United Bengaluru said, “Once BDA puts out the plan we will be able to analyse the number of trees that will be threatened owing to this redevelopment.”

The BDA has proposed to demolish the complex and construct a shopping complex in its place on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The move will reportedly lead to chopping of 171 trees.

“It is really good to see citizens coming together to take account of the green space. We even saw children as part of the initiative. Soon we will send the report to United Bengaluru,” Vijay Nishanth said.