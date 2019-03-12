Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru water woes: decoding The fragile link between hot showers and sanity

In my recent fights against depression and mental health issues, there is one suggestion I found routinely cropping up in articles and arbitrary advice from friends and family.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Water

For representational purposes

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In my recent fights against depression and mental health issues, there is one suggestion I found routinely cropping up in articles and arbitrary advice from friends and family. ‘Take a shower’, they said. They explained that taking a shower was a relaxing experience that replenishes your soul – or similar pseudo-inspirational stuff. I realised quickly that all these people grew up in homes with proper bathrooms and geysers. 

There really are two kinds of people in the world – those who readily take a shower every day of their own accord. And those who need to be coaxed, and do it so that the people around them do not faint. Yours Truly falls firmly in the second category. 

As humans have evolved, the act of bathing has moved from a community activity to an intensely personal one. In my native village, for example, there are different timings for women and men, who go to bathe in one large group. In my village, we were required to finish our business before 6pm, as it was dangerous to step out in the dark.

We did not have the luxury of midnight binges and late-night urges. In my school, students were bathed by aayas till they were 11 years old. It was a boarding school, and the act of bathing required one to stand in front of a hot vessel of water as water was splashed, soap was applied, and you were rinsed off like a sock in a washing machine. Once the evil of puberty set in, we were expected to take bath ourselves using a bucket and a mug. 

Weak as I was in Math, I had a tough time determining the exact ratio and proportion of the hot and cold water required for an honest bucket of bath. But my problems were compounded when I came into contact with a shower and geyser. I have a theory that shower companies and geyser companies had a huge feud decades ago, and they haven’t sorted out their issues to date. Every bathroom in the world has a complicated permutation-combination to get the hot water running.

Crank up the hot water knob too much, and you end up paying for the sins of your ancestors, as the hot water singes the skin off your back. Keep it too low, and you walk out feeling like a WhiteWalker on icy mountains. I step into the bathroom to take a shower and end up becoming a DJ. Then there is the complicated matter of bathing products – soaps, shampoos, conditioners and body washes. Each with their formulations – ZPTO, Keratine, Kryptonite and a strand of unicorn hair. With their own set of instructions too – Leave on for 3 minutes, rinse gently, avoid contact with eyes…

Bathing has always been a complicated chore for me. As a travelling comedian, I have to live in hotels and lodges, and the act of figuring out how the geyser works induces anxiety. Archimedes discovered the Archimedes’ Principle as he was taking a luxurious bath in Greece. If he was in India, the world would be deprived of the discovery. He would be busy screaming instructions to Raju to bring another bucket of hot water, with just a little bit of cold water…just a little bit...not too much…just a little…

(The author is a writer and a stand-up comedian).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru water woes Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp