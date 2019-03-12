Home Cities Bengaluru

CET dates revised, now to be held from April 29

 Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority on Monday announced fresh dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET), 2019. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority on Monday announced fresh dates for the Common Entrance Test (CET), 2019. 
The CET will now be held on April 29, 30 and May 1. Earlier the test was scheduled to be held on April 23, 24 and 25. 

Considering requests from candidates, the KEA has extended the date for submissions of CET applications till March 18. Till date, around 2.5 lakh candidates have submitted applications -- exclusive of Medical, Dental and Ayush courses.

