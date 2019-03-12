Come July, BBMP may collect wet and dry waste separately

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as per the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) plan, residents may soon find two designated auto tippers in front of their houses collecting dry and wet waste separately. After facing heat from the Karnataka High Court and various Residents Welfare Associations on Solid Waste Management in the city, the civic body hopes to work out the new waste collection system from this year. Along with this, the BBMP has also been developing a mobile application through which residents can track the auto tipper that has been designated for collection and disposal for their area.

Currently, the BBMP has been taking up garbage collection and disposal on basis of applications received from contractors and recommendations from council members. Also, auto tippers and compactors are currently maintained by contractors and these have been collecting both dry and wet waste from houses.

An official said, “Currently, the BBMP is handing over both collection and disposal work to contractors for multiple wards. But in the coming days, once this tender process is completed, the scenario will be different.

There will be two types of contract, such as dry and wet waste for each ward, and will have to handled by separate or may be the same contractors in the ward. We may have to wait till July as the election process will go on till May and then there will be two months of process to finalise it.” The BBMP has already floated tenders for two contracts for the collection of wet and dry waste separately for each of the 198 wards, which will be processed this month. The BBMP will open the technical bid in early April. BBMP hopes to start the work from July this year after the elections are over.

Another official said, “The reason to call separate tenders for wet and dry waste at the ward level is to ensure maximum segregation of waste at source level and hold ward-wise contractors and officials accountable for the work taking place.

As the ward committee is also becoming popular among all the areas, there will be a streamlined system in waste management of the city. All these auto tippers will dump the collected waste into disposal yard from where the compactors will take those waste to waste treatment plants and landfills.” Bengaluru produces 4,000-4,500 tonnes of mixed waste every day with rate of segregation of waste at 40 per cent. The city has seven waste treatment plants and three waste-to-energy plants in the city this year.