Home Cities Bengaluru

How pure is your silk? Get it tested for Rs 20 at nine testing centres in Bengaluru

Silk lovers in the city can walk into any of the nine silk testing centres opened in the main retail hubs of the city, to check the purity of their product.

Published: 12th March 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The test will take 5-10 minutes to ascertain the product’s purity.

The test will take 5-10 minutes to ascertain the product’s purity.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Silk lovers in the city can walk into any of the nine silk testing centres opened in the main retail hubs of the city, to check the purity of their product. Last week, the Silk Mark Organisation of India established nine consumer testing centres to help customers conduct purity tests with the help of personnel trained by Central Silk Board. 

“The staff will take a strand from the material without damaging it and put it through two checks – under the microscope and flame tests. Much like how customers are cheated when it comes to buying gold, we found during our national expos that several people were cheated with impure silk,” said T Sivakumar, assistant director of Central Silk Board. Within five to 10 minutes, the test which costs `20, will ascertain the product’s purity.

“Several retailers mix polyster, cotton, nylon, viscose with silk and sell it at a cheaper price. For example, a pure silk saree would cost `2,000 but retailers who mix it with other materials, sell it for anywhere between `500 and `1,000. When we conducted free testing at expos, customers were shocked to know they had been cheated. This will affect the overall business of silk itself,” Sivakumar said, adding that based on the response to these centres, they plan to set up 100 more across the country. 

The centres were inaugurated on March 8 by K M Hanumantharayappa, Chairman of Central Silk Board and Silk Mark Organisation of India and other officers. The centres are in BTM layout, Chickpet, Cubbonpet, Tank road, Jayanagar, Gandhi Nagar, M G Road, Okalipuram and R V Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Bengaluru silk testing centres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp