Karnataka Lokayukta pulls up BBMP over beggary cess

Justice Shetty expressed displeasure over the meagre wages of Rs 10 per day being paid to the inmates of beggars’ centres.

File picture of census under way at Beggar Colony in Bengaluru.

File picture of census under way at Beggar Colony in Bengaluru. | Express

BENGALURU: Taking note of the plight of the inmates of the beggars’ centres, and the beggary cess worth Rs 125 crore owed by the city’s civic agency, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has warned of action against the officers responsible for non-payment of dues. Justice Shetty pointed out that Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has not paid beggary cess worth Rs 125.31 crore from 2008-09 to 2017-18 to the Central Relief Committee (CRC) that manages 13 rehabilitation centres for beggars across the state. 

“It is needless to point out that the BBMP has collected the beggary cess in terms of Section 31 of the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act 1975, which is meant for the purpose of the welfare of the beggars who are being rehabilitated in various beggary centres in the state. The inaction on the part of the BBMP in not regularly remitting the amount, after collecting the beggary cess may have to be considered as a serious mal-administration on part of the concerned officers of the BBMP, who fail to remit the amount to the CRC,” the Lokayukta said. 

Observing that lack of funds would affect the welfare measures taken up by CRC, Justice Shetty directed CRC secretary Chandra Naik to send a reminder to BBMP and all the local bodies that collect the beggary cess and fail to remit it to CRC, requesting them to remit the amount within seven days from the date of receipt of the communication.  

The Lokayukta also directed Naik to file a status report about the amount collected from BBMP and other local bodies on or before March 23, 2019, which is the next date of hearing. Justice Shetty also expressed displeasure over the meagre wages of Rs 10 per day being paid to the inmates of beggars’ centres. “Paying Rs 10 amounts to unfair labour practice. Even convicts who are in custody are paid much better than this. The State cannot be allowed to exploit the labour/persons, who are retained in the Centres on the ground that they were found engaged in begging. The Centre has a duty and obligation to pay reasonable remuneration for the services rendered by the inmates or the labour they put in,” he said.  

He added that this should not give the impression that the centre is using the inmates as bonded labour. “Though I had indicated in my earlier order that reasonable wages have to be fixed, no effective steps have been taken till now. I am not satisfied with the explanation given by Naik for not taking steps for enhancement of wages,” he said while asking Naik to submit a status report within four weeks. 

