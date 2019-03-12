Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bengaluru gears up for a good poll show

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 88 lakh voters will be eligible to vote in three Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru Urban district during the election scheduled on April 18. Voting for the next Central government will be held at a total of 8,514 polling booths in the city and a total of 42,000 staff members will be deployed for the purpose. Each of the three parliamentary constituencies comprises eight legislative assembly segments, totalling 24, while four other constituencies of Bengaluru Urban district fall under Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency (Yelahanka) and Bengaluru Rural Constituency (Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bengaluru South and Anekal).

Addressing a press meet, N Manjunath Prasad, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and District Election Officer, said that in order to ensure that elections are conducted in a smooth manner, none of the staff deputed for elections will be granted any leave till the results are announced on May 23.

“We have begun preparations at all polling stations for the upcoming elections. All the staff deputed for elections have been notified and training for these personnel will be held after a week,” he said.Election officers have been appointed for all three parliamentary constituencies. While BM Vijayshankar, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban district will be in-charge of Bengaluru North constituency, Dr M Lokesh, Additional Commissioner (Administration), BBMP and SS Nakul, Additional Commissioner (South) will be in-charge of Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South constituencies respectively.

Surveillance squads

In order to ensure that model code of conduct is in place, as many as 72 Flying Squad teams (24 in each constituency), 72 static surveillance teams, 72 video surveillance teams and 72 video viewers teams have been formed in the district.

Apart from it, eight expenditure observers and eight accounts teams will be deployed to monitor the expenditure of candidates in each of the constituencies. T Suneel Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said that platoons of Central Reserve Police Force and Paramilitary units will arrive in the city in the next couple of days and will be used to patrol sensitive areas in the city. Precautionary actions have also been initiated against rowdy elements that might disrupt social harmony ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

BENGALURU SOUTH

Sitting MP: N/A

Polling per cent in 2014: 55.69%

Probable candidates

BJP: Tejaswini Ananthkumar

Congress: Priya Krishna

Assembly constituencies: 8

(5 BJP MLAs, 3 Congress MLAs)

BENGALURU NORTH

Sitting MP:

D V Sadananda Gowda

Polling per cent in 2014: 56.47%

Probable candidates

BJP: Sadananda Gowda

Congress/JD(S): HD Deve Gowda

Assembly constituencies: 8

(4 Congress MLAs, 2 BJP and 2 JD(S) MLAs)

BENGALURU CENTRAL

Sitting MP: PC Mohan

Polling per cent in 2014: 55.7%

Probable candidates

BJP: PC Mohan

Congress/JD(S): Rizwan Arshad

Independent: Prakash Raj, actor

Assembly constituencies: 8

(3 BJP MLAs, 5 Congress MLAs)



BENGALURU RURAL

Sitting MP: D K Suresh

Polling per cent in 2014: 55.17%

Probable candidates

BJP: Tulsi Muniraju Gowda, Rudresh

Congress/JD(S): D K Suresh

Assembly constituencies: 8

(2 assembly constituencies from BBMP limits falls under rural- 1 Congress, 1 BJP)

CHIKKABALLAPURA

Sitting MP: Veerappa Moily

Polling per

cent in 2014: 64.13%

Probable candidates

BJP: Bacchegowda or his son

Congress/JD(S): Veerappa Moily

Assembly constituencies: 8 (One assembly constituency from BBMP limits falls under Chikkaballapura-BJP)