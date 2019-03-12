Home Cities Bengaluru

Man molests woman in broad daylight in Bengaluru, passersby come to rescue, thrash him

A woman was molested by a miscreant in broad daylight near Kempambudi lake. 

Published: 12th March 2019 07:59 AM

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman was molested by a miscreant in broad daylight near Kempambudi lake. She alleged that the culprit caught her from behind, closed her mouth and started removing her saree. However, she managed to raise an alarm and three people came to her rescue, caught the miscreant and thrashed him. Kavya (49), (name changed) a resident of Chamarajpet has filed a complaint with the police.  In her complaint, she stated that she had been to Bandimankalamma temple on March 8.

She was on her way back home, when around 12.30pm near Kempambudhi Lake, a man caught her from behind and covered her mouth with his left hand. He then tried to remove her saree and touched her inappropriately. Kavya managed to free his hand covering her mouth and immediately raised an alarm. 
People heard her cry for help and some rushed to the spot and rescued Kavya. Soon, around 50 to 60 people gathered at the spot, and trashed the accused before handing him over to the police. 

Kavya’s husband said, “At first, he was trying to target a woman carrying a child. But, caught my wife instead. When the public started beating him, he said he had not eaten anything for three days and was only trying to convince my wife to give him food. But, we suspect he is lying.” 

An investigating officer said, “We have arrested Naveen, a resident of Nanjappa block. He works in a hotel in Chamarajpet. He initially claimed that his wife has thrown him out of the house, and had even taken his mobile phone and cash. So, he didn’t eat for three days. But, later we found him to be under the influence of ganja. He spilled the beans once he was taken to the police station.”The officer said Naveen has been arrested for outraging the modesty and assaulting a woman. He has been sent to Parappana Agrahara central jail, and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

