Home Cities Bengaluru

Pourakarmikas yet to get insurance from BBMP

Last week, Rangappa passed away due to liver cancer as he received the card late and the family could not afford to pay for his treatment.

Published: 12th March 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pourakarmikas claim their job is hazardous as they deal with garbage and dust on a daily basis.

Pourakarmikas claim their job is hazardous as they deal with garbage and dust on a daily basis

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are a number of pourakarmikas in the city who have still not received their Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) cards from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike because of which they are unable to claim any medical facilities they are entitled to.    

Last week, Rangappa, a 55-year-old pourakarmika from ward 40, passed away due to liver cancer as he received the card late and the family could not afford to pay for his treatment. “We did receive the card at a later stage. The hospitals denied treating my father as the treatment amount exceeded the ESI card limit, as told by the doctors,” said Rangaswamy (Rangappa’s son).   

 Srinivas, another pourakarmika, said most of them often fall sick due to the dangerous gas they inhale while they collect garbage. Thus, it is necessary for them to have an ESI card in case of emergencies.  “We want them to provide us with proper working conditions,”  said Nirmala M, president of BBMP Pourakarmika union, All India central council of trade unions.

D Randeep, special commissioner (Solid Waste management and health), said he is aware of this issue. “We have prepared a few schedules and given to the engineers in our division. It will have the pourakarmika’s ID number, name and other details. This coming week I will have a detailed review and see how many more cards have to be distributed,” he added.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP pourakarmikas Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp